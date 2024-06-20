Ohio rated as one of the worst states in the US, study says

A study has ranked Ohio in the No. 36 spot in the country, making it the 15th-worst state.
A U.S. News & World Report rated states based on their ranking in 71 metrics across eight categories: crime & corrections, economy, education, fiscal stability, health care, infrastructure, natural environment, and opportunity.
While Ohio ranked No. 36 overall, it did rank within the top 20 in two categories:
- Opportunity
- Fiscal stability
Here is how the Buckeye State ranked in the remaining categories.
- No. 27 in education
- No. 30 in infrastructure
- No. 33 in crime and corrections
- No. 35 in health care
- No. 39 in economy
- No. 41 in natural environment
The study ranked Utah as the best overall state and Louisana as the worst.
