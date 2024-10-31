23-year-old man accused of driving while impaired in 2023 Vandalia crash formally charged

DAYTON — A 23-year-old man accused of driving while impaired in a 2023 Vandalia crash has been formally charged.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Ryan Ross Wednesday on one felony count each of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, and a misdemeanor OVI count, according to court documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Vandalia officers and medics responded on August 5, 2023, to the 8400 block of S. Brown School Road on reports of a crash.

Dispatch records showed four vehicles were involved, but the Vandalia Division of Fire shared on social media back in 2023 that three vehicles were involved.

They shared photos showing heavy damage to a blue pickup truck and a black car.

Fire officials also shared that there were multiple people trapped in their vehicles.

Three people were taken to an area hospital’s trauma center in critical condition, according to Vandalia Division of Fire.

Another person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Online jail records show that Ross is incarcerated in the Noble Correctional Institution for a drug-related conviction in Greene County.

He started serving his 3-4 ½ year jail sentence in September and is expected to be released in Sept. 2027.

