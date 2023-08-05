UPDATE: CareFlight, multiple medics called to ‘serious’ crash with entrapments in Vandalia

VANDALIA — UPDATE @ 12:40 p.m.:

A crash involving multiple vehicles and entrapments is under investigation in Vandalia.

The crash happened in the 8400 block of S. Brown School Road around 11:10 a.m.

While dispatch records showed four vehicles were involved, the Vandalia Division of Fire shared on social media that three vehicles were involved. They shared photos showing heavy damage to a blue pickup truck and a black car.

Fire officials also shared that there were multiple people trapped in their vehicles.

At least five medics and CareFlight were called out to the scene, according to Vandalia police dispatch records. It’s currently unknown how many transports were made.

We’re working to learn how many people were hurt and what their conditions are, as well as what caused this crash.

Fire officials have asked drivers to avoid the area.

“Detour via Waldsmith and Palomino Drive thru neighborhood while investigation is on going,” the social media post said.

We’ll update this story as more information is released.

