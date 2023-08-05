Joe Mixon, sister’s boyfriend named in lawsuit over shooting of teen near running back’s home

ANDERSON TWP. — The family of a teen shot near Joe Mixon’s home earlier this year is now suing the Bengals running back.

The teen’s family, who lived next door to Mixon in Anderson Twp. at the time of the shooting, is suing both Mixon and Lamonte Brewer, the boyfriend of Mixon’s sister, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

Brewer was charged with multiple counts, including felonious assault, in connection to the March shooting. Police said he fired multiple shots outside of the running back’s home, injuring a teen who was outside playing “dart wars.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, Mixon was not charged.

Mixon and Brewer are being sued for emotional distress, battery, and negligence. The family claims Mixon gave Brewer the gun and bullets, WCPO reported.

“Joe Mixon knew, or should have known, that Lamonte Brewer could have used a deadly weapon and that a serious injury or death could have occurred if Brewer fired that weapon,” the lawsuit states.

Mixon could be seen carrying a gun in surveillance footage from his home, but the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said he was a legal gun owner and didn’t fire any shots.

The teen’s family also claims that Mixon spoke to their son approximately 15 minutes before shots were fired. As WCPO reported, the family says Mixon asked what the teens were doing and was made aware of the game of dart wars.

Mixon’s sister and Brewer were also allegedly aware of the game, the lawsuit claims.

The family is demanding a trial by jury, WCPO reported.

