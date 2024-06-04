22-year-old accused of armed robbery at Kroger charged

HARRISON TWP. — The man accused of holding a pharmacist at gunpoint during a robbery at a Harrison Twp. Kroger is facing charges.

Jeremiah Addison, 22, of Dayton, was charged with robbery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated possession of drugs on Friday, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to Kroger on W. Siebenthaler Avenue on reports of an aggravated robbery shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

When they got to the scene, deputies learned that a pharmacist had been held at gunpoint and was forced to give the suspect two bottles of liquid Hydrocodone, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. The suspect then ran out the front entrance of the store.

As previously reported, deputies said the suspect hit the employee in the face with the gun, causing minor injuries.

A few hours later, around noon, deputies were called to the area of Markey and Addison Avenues on reports of a person displaying a firearm and walking down the road.

Deputies made contact with the man, identified as Addison. They noted in court documents that he matched the facial description of the suspect from the armed robbery.

Addison was taken into custody and interviewed by investigators. During his interview, the clothing Addison allegedly wore during the robbery was located at his parent’s home, which was within walking distance from where he had been taken into custody.

Addison denied any involvement in the robbery but admitted the clothing belonged to him.

He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

