Woman dies after falling into trash chute at high-rise apartment building

DAYTON — A woman is dead after being stuck in a Dayton high-rise building’s trash compactor on Monday.

Dayton Police Major Brian Johns provided an update on the woman, who was said to be in critical condition after the fall on Monday on Dayton Towers Drive. Johns said the woman, identified as 44-year-old Kathy Lee Griffin, of Dayton, had later died from her injuries.

Griffin had fallen from the trash chute on the seventh floor, Johns confirmed.

Griffin was “severely entangled in the trash compactor” but was able to be extracted from the compactor in about 90 minutes.

Police do not suspect foul play.





