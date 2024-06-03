Person reportedly falls down trash chute, crews on scene

DAYTON — Fire crews are on the scene of reports of a person falling down a trash chute.

Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Dayton Towers Drive around 9:57 a.m. for a rescue in a high-rise building.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that a person reportedly fell down a trash chute and needed to be cut out.

>> 1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Jefferson Twp, roadway shut down

It is unclear how far the person fell, but the Dispatch Sergeant said the person “appeared to be coherent.”

News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group