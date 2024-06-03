Dayton leaders formally announce city will host NATO Parliamentary Assembly in 2025

DAYTON — News Center 7 broke the news that the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will hold its spring session in Dayton.

On Monday, state and local leaders made the formal announcement and described the event’s impact.

The Dayton Peace Accords that brought peace to the Balkans and Bosnia in 1995 will come full circle for its 30th anniversary.

“Next year in 2025 we will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords by hosting the NATO parliamentary assembly’s spring session right here in Dayton, Ohio.” Congressman Mike Turner (R-Dayton) said.

Turner is the head of the U.S. delegation to the NATO parliamentary assembly.

He said the group representing over 50 nations will deliberate in Dayton for three days next Memorial Day weekend.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state would proudly take part.

“NATO has been really all about freedom. It’s been all about democratic countries. It has started off, of course, protecting Western Europe,” DeWine said.

Local leaders stressed the economic impact of 600 people coming to the community, staying in hotels, eating at restaurants, and taking in museums and historic sites with a focus on downtown Dayton.

Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw said the city looks forward to showing off all it offers.

“We are going to shine a bright light on Dayton and we’re not going to let you down,” Shaw said.

Turner said it’s important for the world to see the heartland of America in a city that’s proud of its role in aviation and international peace.

