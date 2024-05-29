EXCLUSIVE: NATO bringing Parliamentary Assembly to Dayton in 2025

DAYTON — Dayton had been chosen to host an event that will bring in hundreds of leaders from all over the world next year.

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner confirmed to News Center 7 on Wednesday that Dayton will host the spring session of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Parliamentary Assembly in May 2025.

“I suggested that they come here. They agreed and we expect that about 650 people from just over 50 countries will come here,” Turner said. “And with that, we’ll have the Secretary General of NATO.”

