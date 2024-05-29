2 Ohio cities named among the unhealthiest cities in the U.S. in 2024

OHIO — Two Ohio cities made the list of unhealthiest cities in the U.S.

WalletHub conducted its annual study of more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities and looked at several factors including the cost of a medical visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to share of physically active adults.

Toledo came in at 164 on the list, ranked as the least healthy in Ohio. Toledo received lower marks on health care, food, and fitness. Green space rank was higher at 103 out of 180 cities.

TRENDING:

Akron was also lower on the list but fared slightly better at 132. Columbus came in at 110. Cincinnati got the highest ranking of healthiest cities, reaching 39 with strong scores in fitness and green space.

Fortunately, no Ohio cities were among those with the highest premature death rates. Those cities were Augusta, Ga., Charleston, WV, St. Louis Mo., Huntington, WV, and Baltimore Md., according to WalletHub.

WalletHub says it looked at 41 key indicators of good health ranging from medical visit cost to fruit and vegetable consumption and the share of physically active adults, according to their website.

You can find the full list here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Local school district reports outbreak of highly contagious respiratory illness Nearly 10 new cases of whooping cough have been confirmed in the Miami Valley.

©2024 Cox Media Group