Kroger to start asking to check your receipt at several Ohio locations

COLUMBUS — Several Kroger locations in Ohio will now be checking receipts due to an increase in theft, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

A spokesperson for Kroger confirmed the new safety measure on Sunday.

>> ‘We’re so proud of you!’ Miami Valley native crowned Miss Ohio 2024

Six locations in Columbus have started checking receipts, according to WBNS-10.

“Although early in implementation, we have received positive feedback from associates and customers,” the spokesperson said.

Grocery stores like Sam’s Club and Costco have been checking customers’ receipts for years to help keep prices low and stop theft.

News Center 7 reached out to the company to see if any locations in the Miami Valley will start checking receipts.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group