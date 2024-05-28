‘We’re so proud of you!’ Miami Valley native crowned Miss Ohio 2024

DAYTON — A Miami Valley native has been crowned “Miss Ohio 2024.”

Macy Hudson won it Saturday night at Shawnee State University’s Vern Riff Center for the Arts in Portsmouth, according to the website pageantcircle.com.

She graduated in 2017 from the Stivers School for Arts in Dayton.

The school congratulated her on social media.

“Congratulations to Stivers School for the Arts own, Macy Hudson, Class of 2017! Macy was just crowned 2024′s Miss Ohio! We’re so proud of you!” they said. “She’s beautiful inside and out!”

Macy graduated from Kent State University. She works as an account executive at a fashion company.

She also founded 5:18 4LIFE, a nonprofit organization to bring awareness to rare blood disorders and the importance of blood donation in honor of her sister, Moriah Hudson Burrage.

News Center 7 reported on Macy’s sister last June.

Macy will represent Ohio at the Miss USA 2024 competition in California later this summer, Miss Ohio USA wrote on Instagram.

