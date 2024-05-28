Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Dayton firefighters and officers were dispatched at 2:35 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Princeton Drive on reports of a house fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that firefighters are on the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy smoke was showing from the back of the building when they arrived.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

