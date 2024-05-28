1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes on its top in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A person is hospitalized after a vehicle ended up on its top in Greene County late Monday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics were dispatched at 11:51 p.m. to the 900 block of U.S. 42 on initial reports of a single-vehicle crash.

OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics transported a person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a person was trapped inside the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

