How a cold front impacts Mother’s Day plans and more cold ahead

DAYTON — A cold front will continue to impact our plans this weekend and keep cool weather around for next week. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

After a soaking rain Friday night and early Saturday morning, sunshine will prevail! Then, another moisture starved cold front will arrive Sunday morning. It will likely only bring a few, isolated showers. Many areas will remain dry with a mix of clouds and sun.

Another cold front to bring rain chances and cool temperatures

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This cold front moving in Sunday will keep the sunshine in place Monday and Tuesday, but also inviting in effective radiational cooling. Calm winds, dry air, and clear skies allow overnight temperatures to drop off quickly. I’m watching closely for Tuesday morning for temperatures to start near 40 degrees. If temperatures trend cooler, we could have frost but looks unlikely as of Saturday morning.

Another cold front to bring rain chances and cool temperatures

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