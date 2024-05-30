Worker injured in armed robbery at Harrison Twp. Kroger; Suspect runs from scene

HARRISON TWP. — An aggravated robbery happened at a local Kroger Thursday morning.

The report came in around 8:50 a.m. at the Kroger on W. Siebenthaler Avenue in Harrison Twp, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A male suspect entered the store, approached the pharmacy counter, and allegedly demanded narcotics from the employee.

The suspect then allegedly threatened the employee with a gun and hit the employee in the face with it, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect then ran from the scene with an “undisclosed amount of narcotics.”

The employee sustained minor injuries during the incident. No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

