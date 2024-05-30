Nearly $7 million in state funding awarded to help improve area housing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The area will receive state funding to help improve housing access.

The Montgomery County Land Bank will get nearly $7 million in grant funding to purchase and rehabilitate some area homes, according to State Rep. Willis Blackshear.

The funding is part of the Welcome Home Ohio program which will invest a total of $100 million in state grants over two years to help landbanks purchase, rehabilitate, or build homes for income-eligible Ohioans.

“These dollars will make 64 single-family units available in our county and will help improve access to affordable housing in our community,” said Rep. Blackshear in a statement.

The state will award at least $29 million in total to 17 counties to support the creation of 263 single-family homes.

