$200,000 grant going to up and coming Dayton businesses

DAYTON — A local business that supports up and coming entrepreneurs is receiving a grant for more than $200,000 from the PNC Foundation.

The money is set to go directly to Dayton business owners looking to make their mark, according to a release from the University of Dayton.

The Greater West Dayton Incubator is a business that provides funding, space and consulting to people who may not have the ability to start a business on their own.

“I can go through anywhere between 60 and 150 potatoes a day,” Martina Scott, owner of Boss Potatoes, told News Center 7′s Nick Foley.

Scott has been running Boss Potatoes for four years. Her business started as a way to support her family after being laid off during the Covid-19 epidemic, and it’s been growing ever since.

“I went from having two microwaves, to a convection oven, to now I have an oven that can push out however many potatoes I need,” Scott said.

Scott received about $4,000 in grant money, which is helping her continue to grow her business.

That is exactly what President of The Hub, one of the GWDI’s programs, Vince Lewis says is the goal.

“The creation of The Incubator was really about taking the resources that we have here at The Hub and getting them into the neighborhoods right,” Lewis said. “Those resources might be space, they might be coaching, they might be mentoring, and they also might be certain grant opportunities.”

The Hub houses more than 180 member companies and 500 college students who plan to run their own businesses.

“My ultimate goal is to have not one, but two food trucks,” Scott said. “I have a couple ideas that I want to two out that I haven’t seen done yet, and I think it’ll be an amazing experience.”

To learn more about The Greater West Dayton Incubator, visit thegwdi.com.

