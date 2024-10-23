20-year-old sentenced for deadly shooting that stemmed from social media feud

MORAINE — A 20-year-old is headed to prison for a deadly drive-by shooting that prosecutors say stemmed from a social media feud.

Eric Ball was sentenced to 20 years to life for the murder of 19-year-old Terry Martin Jr., according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers were called out to the 2700 block of Gladstone Street on July 9, 2023, on reports of a shooting.

An investigation found that Ball drove by and fired several shots into Martin’s house hitting him in the head and neck, killing him.

Ball and Martin had both gone to Fairmont High School and the two were engaged in some “feuding” activity on social media before the shooting, investigators previously told News Center 7.

In August, Ball pleaded guilty to a murder charge — in early October he filed a motion to withdraw that plea.

Ultimately Ball withdrew the motion to withdraw his plea which led to his sentencing.

