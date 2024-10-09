2 seriously injured after vehicle slams into semi; Toddler passenger uninjured

BEAVERCREEK — Two people were hurt after an SUV slammed into the back of a semi-trailer in Beavercreek on Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. on US 35 near Factory Road.

A spokesperson for Beavercreek Police told News Center 7 that the semi appeared to be rear-ended by a vehicle. Images from the scene show that the vehicle appears to be an SUV.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There was also a toddler in the back seat of the vehicle. Police said they were properly restrained in a car seat and were uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

