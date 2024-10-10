2 people, business accused of stealing houses through quit claim deed fraud

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two people from Huber Heights and their business are facing charges for allegedly stealing houses through quit claim deed fraud.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher was there as the indictments were announced. He’ll break down the arrests, which are the first of their kind in our area tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Diamond Washington, 38, and Rosalyn Johnson, 39, along with their business Love Has Homes, LLC, were indicted today by a Montgomery County grand jury for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, forgery, tampering with government records, grand theft, and telecommunication fraud.

They’re accused of filing quit claim deeds with forged signatures to give ownership of properties to Love Has Homes, LLC.

“If somebody says, ‘We want to sell you a property with a quit claim deed,’ that automatically raises a red flag,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said on Thursday.

