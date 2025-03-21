2 Ohio cities on 10 unhappiest cities in America list

Two Ohio cities ranked in the bottom 10 for America’s happiest cities, according to Fortune.

None of the top 10 cities were in Ohio, with number one being Fremont, California.

However, two Ohio cities ranked in the bottom 10 of 182 cities.

Toledo comes in as number 177 and Cleveland ranks last on the list as number 182.

The rest of the bottom 10 include Gulfport, MS, Mobile, AL, Montgomery, AL, Huntington, WV, Birmingham, AL, Fort Smith, AR, Memphis, TN and Detroit, MI.

Fortune says they determined the happiest cities based on emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

