Ohio school teacher follows student’s bus home to check if they finished homework, police say

PERRYSBURG — A teacher is on administrative leave and under investigation after reportedly following a student’s bus home Wednesday to check if the student finished their homework.

According to Perrysburg police, a concerned parent contacted the principal of Hull Prairie Intermediate School, CBS affiliate WTOL reported.

Police said the student’s father came home to find the teacher at the front door.

The teacher reportedly stated that he was confirming the student completed their assignment because the class would receive a pizza party if all students completed their assignments, WTOL reported.

A police report said the parent told the principal they were unaware the teacher was planning on coming to their home and “found it to be really weird and concerning.”

The teacher claimed he sometimes does this for students and asked the student if he could follow the bus.

Perrysburg superintendent Tom Hosler shared a statement on the district’s website which said in part, "While we are limited in what we can share due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the ongoing police investigation, please be assured that we take any concerns regarding student safety with the utmost seriousness. The well-being of our students remains our highest priority, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities."

