‘It just looks awful;’ Neighbors upset about cleanup pace for fire pile at former market

DAYTON — People are upset about the clean-up of a large fire pile where a meat market once stood in Dayton.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher was there when the Old Cornell Meat Market caught fire nine months ago. Hear neighbors’ reaction this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

An emergency demolition has been ordered after a fire destroyed the meat market.

But almost nine months later, debris piles remain all over the property.

The building’s owner agreed to do the cleanup after being issued a warrant related to a public nuisance.

Fletcher said cleanup was scheduled to start about a month ago. Despite the dumpsters in place, neighbors are not concerned about the lack of progress.

“You know, just running over here in the neighborhoods, you know, so it just smells. It just looks awful,” said Belinda Richardson. “You know, someone will be there for a day or two, then you don’t see no one for like a week.”

A resident told News Center 7 that they are dealing with rodents because of the pile.

The city did not put a timeline on the cleanup efforts once the owner received permits to do the work. At the time, they estimated three to four weeks, but it’s already been five weeks since then.

News Center 7 is working to see if there are options to force a faster pace.

