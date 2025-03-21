‘Drive in, drive out;’ Dayton International Airport unveils AI parking

DAYTON — Starting next week Dayton’s airport will be rolling out new AI parking technology.

Dayton International Airport announced it is teaming up with Metropolis.

Travelers would be able to handle parking through their app.

“We’re so pleased to launch these new innovative services allowing our valued travelers the ability to just drive in and drive out, saving them valuable time and helping make their journey as smooth as possible,” said Gil Turner, Director at Dayton International Airport.

