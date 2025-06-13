2 officers injured in crash while responding to accidental shooting, police say

EASTLAKE — Two officers were hurt in a crash while responding to a shooting in Ohio on Thursday.

The Eastlake Police Department said they received a report of a shooting at a sporting goods store at 7:10 p.m.

While responding to the shooting, a police cruiser with two officers inside got involved in a multi-vehicle crash, according to Eastlake Police Chief Michael Werner.

Five vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Medics transported both officers and two civilians to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Chief Werner said.

The Lake County Crash Reconstruction Team and another agency are investigating the crash.

Officers determined the shooting to be an accidental discharge by an employee,” Chief Werner stated. Medics transported the employee to a hospital.

“Our thoughts will continue to be with all of the injured in both incidents as they recover,” Werner said.

