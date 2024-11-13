2 new retailers coming to The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — The Greene announced it is welcoming two new retailers.

Anthropologie and Arhaus will open in 2025, according to a spokesperson.

Anthropologie sells clothing, jewelry, decorations, beauty products, and gifts. It has over 200 stores worldwide.

Arhaus is premium home furniture store.

“The addition of these prestigious retailers reflects our ongoing dedication to providing an exceptional shopping experience for our community,” said Zach Bornstein, CEO, Olshan Properties. “Anthropologie and Arhaus perfectly complement our existing mix of upscale retailers and further establish The Greene as the region’s leading retail center. We look forward to announcing other best-in-class retailers in the near future.”

Both are expected to open in the first quarter of 2025.

