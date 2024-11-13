2 confirmed dead after large plant explosion

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Two people are confirmed dead after a large explosion at a plant in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday afternoon.

As reported Tuesday on News Center 7 at 5:00, the explosion occurred around 3 p.m. at the Givaudan Sense Colour plant located in the 1900 block of Payne Street in the Clifton area.

The company released a statement confirming the death of two workers to Louisville media outlets.

The statement reads:

“Earlier today, there was an explosion at the Sense Colour factory in Louisville, Kentucky. We are deeply saddened to share the news that two of our team members were killed today in this accident. Several other individuals were also injured as a result. We are grieving with the families, friends, and loved ones of those that were lost and injured during this very difficult time. City leaders have stated there is no ongoing threat to those in the immediate proximity or the surrounding community. There have been reports of damage to some homes and buildings near the factory and we are in touch with first responders who are supporting those impacted. We are in the early stages of investigating the cause of this incident and are cooperating with first responders and supporting agencies. We appreciate their heroic response and send our thanks to those in the community who have shown their support throughout the day. Our priority right now is on our team members, the families of those we have lost and those that were injured in this accident. We are in touch with them, and committed to supporting them in the coming days and weeks.”

At least 12 employees were taken to the hospital, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Tuesday night. It was not clear who were killed, according to CBS News.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

