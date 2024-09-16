2 injured, multiple displaced after apartment fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two people were injured and multiple were displaced after an apartment fire in Springfield early Sunday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the 500 block of West Third Street on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found an 8-unit apartment complex on fire.

According to an Assistant Fire Chief with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division, two people were injured.

One person had minor injuries and another had moderate injuries, according to the Divsion.

Both were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Crews were on the scene for at least 6 hours working to put out the fire.

All residents have been connected with the Red Cross for assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

