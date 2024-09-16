Local

1 suffers life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash on I-75 in Vandalia

By WHIO Staff

I 75 motorcycle crash in Vandalia Photo contributed by City of Vandalia Division of Fire (via Facebook)

VANDALIA — A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 in Vandalia Sunday afternoon.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics responded around 12:07 p.m. on initial reports of a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 past Northwoods Boulevard.

ODOT cameras showed the left lanes were blocked.

Medics transported a person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the City of Vandalia Division of Fire wrote on social media.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police, medics respond to crash on I-75 in Vandalia

Tipp City medics provided mutual aid.

The crash remains under investigation.

I 75 motorcycle crash in Vandalia Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

