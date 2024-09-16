Fire marshal rules 2 camper fires as arson in Preble County

The State Fire Marshal has officially ruled two camper fires in Preble County as arson.

Camden Somers-Township Fire & EMS firefighters responded to two camper fires on Friday, Sept. 13, according to a social media post.

The first was at Buck Rub Cove at 5:44 p.m., and the second was at Antler Cove at 9:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived, both campers were full of flames “with multiple exposures.”

Gratis EMS transported a critically injured dog to MedVet.

Chief Josh Forrer requested the State Fire Marshall to both fires and both were ruled as arson.

Anyone with information and camera footage is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal at 800-589-2728 or the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at 937-456-6262.

The City of Eaton, Gasper Township, Milford Township, Gratis Township, and Shawnee Fire District provide mutual aid.

