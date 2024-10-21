2 hospitalized after semi trucks carrying yogurt, eggs crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after semi trucks carrying yogurt and eggs crashed in Darke County Sunday night.

Around 10:44 p.m. Sunday, Deputies and medics responded to the intersection of US Route 127 and State Route 705 on reports of a crash involving two semi-trucks.

The preliminary investigation shows a Freightliner hauling yogurt was heading west on State Route 705 at US 127 when it failed to yield the right of way to a Peterbilt truck that was traveling north on US 127 hauling eggs.

The Peterbilt struck the Freightliner causing both vehicles and trailers to overturn.

The driver of the Peterbilt, identified as 25-year-old Kristopher Bahner of Lima, Ohio had to be extracted from the semi and taken to Wayne Healthcare for suspected non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as 39-year-old Azamat Mukumov of Brooklyn, New York was taken to Wayne Healthcare fore precautionary measures.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

