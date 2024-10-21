Woman, 2 children injured after crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman and two children were injured in a crash in Clark County Sunday afternoon.
Around 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to Shrine Road near the intersection of Sintz Road in Springfield Township on reports of a crash.
The preliminary investigation shows that a car driven by 29-year-old Mykala Wilson of Springfield was traveling northwest on Shrine Rd when it traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.
Wilson, along with an eight-year-old and a one-year-old who were in the car, were taken to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Wilson was cited for operating a motor vehicle without reasonable control.
The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.
