Woman, 2 children injured after crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman and two children were injured in a crash in Clark County Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to Shrine Road near the intersection of Sintz Road in Springfield Township on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that a car driven by 29-year-old Mykala Wilson of Springfield was traveling northwest on Shrine Rd when it traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.

Wilson, along with an eight-year-old and a one-year-old who were in the car, were taken to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Wilson was cited for operating a motor vehicle without reasonable control.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.

