2 former Wayne High School teammates meet as opponents Saturday

SOUTH BEND, IN — Two former high school friends and teammates will be on opposite sides of the field this weekend.

Wayne High School graduates Aamil Wagner and Adam Trick will be on opposite sides when the Miami Redhawks play at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Wagner is an offensive lineman for the Irish while Trick is a defensive end for Miami.

Both played football and basketball together all four years at Wayne High School in Huber Heights.

Kickoff between Miami and Notre Dame is at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana.

Adam Trick (L), Aamil Wagner (R) Photo from: News Center 7 Staff

