2 former Bengals denied entry into Pro Football Hall of Football

CINCINNATI — Two former Cincinnati Bengals have been denied entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson and offensive lineman Willie Anderson were each finalists.

Both were denied when the 2026 class was announced during the NFL Honors in San Francisco on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ken Anderson played all 16 years of his career with the Bengals and was four-time Pro Bowler.

When he retired before the 1987 season, he was the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage for a postseason career, a single season, and a game with at least 20 passing attempts.

Ken Anderson remains the franchise’s all-time passing leader.

He was named the NFL Man of the Year in 1975 and the league MVP for the 1981 season.

This was Ken Anderson’s first time as a finalist in the Senior category.

Willie Anderson joined the Bengals in 1996 and played for the team for 11 years. He is known as one of the best right offensive tackles of his era, tying for 8th on the team’s all-time list.

He’s the only right tackle in the last four decades to be a first-team All-Pro three straight seasons, according to the team.

Willie Anderson came close for the second straight season.

While the Hall does not release vote totals, he finished in the top seven. That means he will automatically advance to the final 15 for a sixth straight year in 2027, the team said.

The induction ceremony in Canton is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Bengals v Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Willie Anderson #71 of the Cincinnati Bengals blocks the line during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30, 2003 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Bengals defeated the Steelers 24-20. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images) (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group