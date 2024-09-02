2 dead after kayak capsizes at Ohio lake, person jumps in to help

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are dead after a kayak capsized in a lake and another person jumped in to help.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at Salt Fork State Park on Sunday.

Two males were kayaking by the beach when one of the kayaks capsized, sending one person to the water, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources told our news partners at WBNS.

The person in the other kayak jumped in to help, but both drowned.

ODNR is investigating the drownings.

