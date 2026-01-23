2 arrested during drug investigation in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Officials conducted another search warrant in an ongoing drug investigation in Logan County on Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, Robert Price II was arrested after a standoff while authorities tried to serve a search warrant along Garfield Avenue in Bellefontaine on Wednesday morning.

Later that night, authorities executed another search warrant in this investigation at 616 Henry Street, according to the spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, the Bellefontaine Special Response Team had its emergency lights activated and began announcements over the loudspeaker.

Amanda Chavis, 40, exited the house and was detained.

A short time later, Price was spotted moving into the house, but didn’t initially listen to the orders to exit, the spokesperson said.

He eventually exited through the front door and was detained.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Bellefontaine police investigators then searched the residence, the spokesperson said.

Investigators found a black digital scale with powder residue and multiple bags of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine in the kitchen.

“The baggies were weighed with an approximate weight of 76.31 gross grams. The suspected cocaine was NIK tested and did show a positive indication for cocaine,” the spokesperson said.

In the master bedroom, investigators found approximately $22,819 bundled with rubber bands.

A loaded handgun was also found on the rear porch of the house, the spokesperson said.

Price and Chavis were both arrested on possession of cocaine.

This investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group