Possible conflict of interest almost delays case against man accused of killing wife

MIAMI COUNTY — A potential conflict of interest almost caused some problems in Caleb Flynn’s case on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Flynn is accused of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, in the couple’s home in Tipp City in February.

TRENDING STORIES:

The hearing was expected to be procedural, but that wasn’t the case.

Everything seemed normal as deputies escorted the former music minister, Caleb Flynn, to his chair at the defense table.

But moments after the judge came in, things changed.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt has been overseeing the case since Flynn was indicted last month.

She announced a potential conflict of interest, or appearance of impropriety, because she recently hired a new staff attorney.

The move isn’t unusual, but this lawyer had recently worked at the Miami County prosecutor’s office and was there when the investigation into Flynn began.

“The staff attorney had no involvement in the investigation, the strategy, or prosecution of this case and primarily performed civil work for the office,” Pratt said in court.

This new information forced the judge to swear in Caleb Flynn and ask him questions under oath.

“So, Mr. Flynn, do you understand the potential conflict situation that was described here on the record?” Pratt asked.

“Yes, your Honor,” Flynn replied.

“Do you have any questions at all about that situation?” Pratt said.

“No, your Honor,” Flynn replied.

Flynn, his lawyer, and the prosecutor all signed a waiver, withdrawing any concern about the situation and allowing the case to move forward.

The signing of that waiver means there will be no delay in switching to another judge.

The next hearing is set for April 10.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group