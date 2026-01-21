Man arrested after authorities search area home

LOGAN COUNTY — A man was arrested after authorities executed a search warrant at a Logan County mobile home early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office special response team and Bellefontaine police executed the warrant at 1000 Garfield Avenue, Lot No. 70, just before 7 a.m.

As part of an ongoing investigation, authorities learned that Robert Price III was at the house, the spokesperson said.

Price was wanted on multiple warrants, including trafficking in drugs, possession of criminal tools, and failure to appear for sentencing in Shelby County.

“Out of an abundance of caution and due to the violent criminal history of the wanted party, the Response Team, including Bellefontaine Police K9 Pyro, took up positions to surround the home in advance of the full team’s arrival to increase the likelihood of apprehension and a peaceful surrender,” the spokesperson added.

Once the full team arrived on scene, Price allegedly tried to run away.

The team quickly confronted Price, and he surrendered.

Price was arrested and booked into the Logan County Jail.

