3 arrested after 19-year-old found dead on side of Ohio roadway

CLERMONT COUNTY — Three people are facing charges after a 19-year-old man’s body was found on the side of a Clermont County road last month.

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As previously reported, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Bethel-New Richmond Road east of US 52 on March 8.

Upon arrival, Jayden Nelson, 19, of New Richmond, was found dead.

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Two juvenile males, ages 16 and 17, and 19-year-old Dakari Campbell have been arrested in connection with Nelson’s death, according to our media partner, WCPO-9 TV.

All three are facing several charges, including aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Officials ruled Nelson’s death a homicide a few days after the crash.

An autopsy done by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office found that he died from a gunshot wound to the head, WCPO-9 reported.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said forensic analyses and searches helped OSHP and the sheriff’s office locate and arrest the suspects.

The three suspects allegedly came to New Richmond to sell Nelson marijuana.

Instead, they robbed him of his cellphone, more than $3,000, and left his body on the side of the road, according to WCPO-9.

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