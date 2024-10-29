19-year-old hospitalized after weekend shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton over the weekend, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton police and medics were called to the 450 block of Patterson Road on reports of a shooting around 4:55 a.m. on Saturday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- UPDATE: 1 dead after a single vehicle crash in Greene County
- 7-year-old hit, killed by forklift in Ohio
- Injuries reported after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton
Upon arrival, officers found the 19-year-old victim.
Medics transported the man to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to Bauer.
The Dayton Police Department Violent Offender Unit is investigating this shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives.
To report information anonymously, use Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]