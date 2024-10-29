19-year-old hospitalized after weekend shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton over the weekend, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 450 block of Patterson Road on reports of a shooting around 4:55 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found the 19-year-old victim.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to Bauer.

The Dayton Police Department Violent Offender Unit is investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives.

To report information anonymously, use Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

