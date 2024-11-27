$18 million worth of fake Gibson guitars seized by customs officials

Customs officials announced the largest seizure on record of fake musical instruments.

More than 3,000 counterfeit Gibson guitars were found in shipments coming to the United States from Asia through the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

If the seized guitars were authentic, they would have had a value of more than $18 million.

Authorities reminded people to be vigilant when buying things online during the holidays.

“Purchase goods directly from legitimate sources or from the authorized retailer. When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number or address. And pay attention to the cost. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Cheryl Davies, director of field operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Los Angeles said.

