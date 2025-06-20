17-year-old boy pleads guilty to stabbing, killing man; to spend years in prison

SIDNEY — A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and tampering with evidence Wednesday.

Toribio Antonio “Bennie” Galvan-Whitehead’s was accused of stabbing and killing a man in Shelby County.

Galvan-Whitehead will spend 25 years in prison, with 11 years for voluntary manslaughter, 11 years for attempted murder and three years for tampering with evidence.

The charge of felonious assault was dropped.

Galvan-Whitehead’s case stems from a “group fight” at a Sidney park during the early morning hours of May 16.

As previously reported by News Center 7, he allegedly stabbed and killed 23-year-old Christian Vaughn during the fight. He’s also accused of critically wounding another boy in the knife attack.

Galvan-Whitehead was arrested the next day after an hours-long SWAT standoff.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a Shelby County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division Judge ruled that Galvan-Whitehead’s case would be bound over from juvenile court to adult court in October.

In his decision, the judge wrote that prosecutors said Galvan-Whitehead’s girlfriend “... helped clean and re-hide the knives used by (Galvan-Whitehead) at his direction after (Galvan-Whitehead) fled the crime scene and initially hid the knives himself.”

Prosecutors said the knives were moved around and hidden in three places in a house in Sidney before police found them in the basement. They were described as kitchen knives.

