15-year-old dead after hit-and-run at local park; police still looking to answer lingering questions

DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly hit-and-run crash from over the summer.

On June 17, Adrian Williams, 15, was hit by a car while at a birthday party at McIntosh Park, which is near the corner of W. Riverview Avenue and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. He later died from his injuries.

On Thursday, Dayton Police Sergeant Gordon Cairns said Williams and others were leaving the park after some shots were fired when he was hit by a car.

Police said they believe the car involved was either an orange or red Dodge Charger or Challenger.

“We’re just asking for anyone’s help that was maybe at the party, at the park that night that saw something. Maybe you were there earlier in the afternoon, earlier in the evening and you just took some video or pictures in the park. We’ll take any information we can get,” Cairns said.

If you have any information you can call (937) 333-1104 and ask for Detective Miniard.

News Center 7 spoke to Williams’ family in June. His mother, Christine Williams, remembered his as a kid with an infectious personality.

“He loves to smile. He loves to be around people. Active in church, active in his community with his organizations. He was a good kid,” she said.

DPD is asking for help trying to solve a fatal hit and run from June 17, 2023. It occurred around 10:45 p.m. near West Riverview Avenue and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.



The suspected vehicle is an orange or red Dodge Charger or Challenger. Please call (937) 333-1104. pic.twitter.com/of7uEjZnN8 — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 16, 2023

