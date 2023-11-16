5-year-old seriously injured after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A five-year-old was seriously injured after a crash in Clark County Wednesday evening.

Troopers responded to the crash on State Route 235 in Bethel Township just before 6 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Mercedes GLC300, driven by Candida I. Peixoto, 39, of New Carlisle, was southbound on North Dayton Lakeview Road when she rear-ended a stopped Ford F-350, operated by Anthony G. Wiley, 40, New Carlisle, the spokesperson said.

The rear passengers of the Mercedes, Jeremy Colon, 5, and Victoria Colon, 2, both of New Carlisle, were transported by medics to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Jeremy Colon sustained serious injuries, the spokesperson said. Victoria Colon sustained minor injuries. Peixoto and Wiley sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

