‘Buckle up, every trip;’ Department of Transportation urging drivers to stay safe this Thanksgiving

GREENE CO. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is working with Greene County to make sure people stay safe on the roads this holiday season.

361 people were killed in crashes during the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend and about half of them were not wearing seatbelts, according to the agency.

They added that more drivers will be on the roads than usual this time of year.

“The Thanksgiving holiday is the start of a special time of year for many people,” said Loressa Gonyer, Greene County Public Health Safe Communities Coordinator. “No matter how long or short your drive, it’s critical that drivers and passengers buckle up every trip every time.”

It is urging drivers to buckle every time no matter how short their drive is.

“We want everyone to have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving,” said Gonyer. “Please, make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled before you ever turn on the car and that includes children being in the correct car seats, too.”

