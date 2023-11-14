‘Seeing some delays;’ Thanksgiving travel expected to be at an all-time high

With Thanksgiving just ten days away, it is expected to be a busy Holiday travel season. But a government shutdown could impact travel plans.

A new report from AAA expects 49 million travelers to hit the road, which is the third-highest number since 2000 and the most since the pandemic began.

“The reality is, people are wanting to travel despite high ticket prices, whatever they have to pay for gas they’ll do it,” Aixa Diaz with AAA said.

TSA is warning that airports will be busier than ever with at least 30 million passengers boarding flights in the days around Thanksgiving.

The TSA even said seven of their top ten busiest days ever have happened this year,

Thanksgiving is arguably the busiest time of year when airports are packed. But during the post-pandemic comeback, people are no longer afraid to travel to see family and friends and take time off work.

However, there is another factor weighing on travelers’ minds, the looming Government shutdown.

If lawmakers don’t reach a deal by late Friday, thousands of TSA employees will be expected to work without pay.

“Flights would continue but perhaps those TSA security lines would be longer, perhaps we would be seeing some delays,” Diaz said.

No matter how you plan to travel this holiday season, make sure to add some extra time to get to your final destination.





