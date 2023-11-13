Firefighters called to 3-alarm field fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters are working to extinguish a 3-alarm fire in Darke County Monday afternoon.

Around 3:10 p.m. fire crews were called to the the 3500 block of Drew Road for reports of the field of corn on fire, according to Darke County dispatchers.

>> Several services impacted after ransomware attack hits local city

Dispatchers confirmed that the fire has prompted a 3-alarm response, meaning multiple mutual aid crews have been requested from neighboring agencies.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.





©2023 Cox Media Group