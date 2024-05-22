14-year-old dies from injuries after crash in Mercer County

CELINA — A 14-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a crash in Mercer County earlier this week.

Benjamin Ly, of Celina, died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey confirmed.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 14-year-old airlifted to hospital after crash in Mercer County

Ly was the passenger in a car driven by Wesley Greber, 16, of Celina.

On Monday afternoon, Greber and Ly were going west on State Route 29 when Greber went over the center line and hit a semi that was going in the opposite direction.

Ly was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he died.

Greber was transported to Mercer Health ER for treatment. He was released Monday evening, Grey said.

The driver of the semi, Gurpreet Puaar, 36, of California, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

