14-year-old boy shot in hand in Dayton; Violent Offender Unit detectives investigating

DAYTON — A 14-year-old was hospitalized after a reported shooting in Dayton Monday night, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.
Dayton police and medics were called to the 20 block of West Fairview Avenue on reports of a person shot at 9:07 p.m.
When crews arrived on scene, they found the 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.
Bauer said an initial investigation indicated that the wound was self-inflicted, but DPD Violent Offender Unit detectives are now investigating.
The boy was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
